Viridor invests £2 million in new innovation project

Viridor has signed an agreement with Dutch company CarbonOrO to deliver a global first – a gas clean-up system which transforms landfill gas into transport fuels in a process which also allows for successful capture of CO2.

Viridor MD Phil Piddington said the project, a £2m innovation investment, would begin with a plant installation at the company’s Dunbar Landfill site early next year, with commissioning taking place in summer 2020.

The project will also draw heat from the £177m energy recovery facility which forms part of the Viridor Dunbar site.

Mr Piddington said: “Viridor is committed to working with companies like CarbonOrO to develop sustainable solutions for the management of landfill gas. With the natural life of incentives, such as landfill gas renewable obligation certificates (ROCs), coming to the end in 2026/7, it is essential for our sector to develop new technologies and applications.

“CarbonOrO is a company committed to mitigating climate change by using landfill gas as a source of renewable energy.

“This is entirely in keeping with Viridor’s ethos of putting waste to work and creating valuable resources which actively help the UK achieve its environmental, resource and energy efficiency ambitions.”

Pieter Verberne, CarbonOrO general manager, said: “We are very excited about this landmark innovation project which recognises the value of Viridor’s Dunbar landfill and CarbonOrO’s gas-cleaning process. CarbonOrO welcomes the sustainable and profitable optimising of landfills.”

He added: “Thank you Viridor for sharing our vision on the potential of waste.

“The Dunbar project is the ultimate demonstration of this vision.

“The gas-cleaning plant will be integrated with existing facilities on site. This will allow for driving CarbonOrO’s already energy-efficient- process with waste heat from Viridor’s nearby ERF.”