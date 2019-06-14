TripAdvisor favourites

Three of Verdant Leisure’s holiday parks have been awarded TripAdvisor’s prestigious Certificate of Excellence.

Berwickshire based parks Pease Bay and Coldingham Bay Leisure Park and the Riverside Leisure Park set in Wooler, Northumberland, were each recognised for achieving outstanding reviews in the past 12 months by the site.

To qualify for the certificate, a holiday park must consistently maintain a rating of four out of five stars. TripAdvisor only awards the accolade to 10% of businesses listed on the site.

Bev Dixon, commercial director at Verdant Leisure, said: “We are absolutely delighted Pease Bay, Coldingham Bay and Riverside Leisure Park have been recognised by TripAdvisor. We are keen for more of our parks to receive this award, as well as the three leisure parks maintaining their impressive rating, so will be working hard to ensure this over the coming months.”