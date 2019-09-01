Torness team celebrate long service awards

A group of workers at EDF Energy’s Torness power station have been recognised for their commitment to the nuclear industry at a lunch celebrating their long service.

The twenty-nine staff at the event have clocked up a staggering 640 years’ worth of service between them.

Station Director Robert Gunn said: “It was great to be able to join my colleagues to thank them for their dedication both to Torness power station and to the nuclear industry more widely. The industry provides good quality, well paid jobs but we also have a great team culture at Torness and that really encourages people to stay.”

Those celebrating a milestone are drawn from departments across the site including operations, fuel route, maintenance, nuclear safety and human resources.

Amongst those being recognised were Performance Improvement Manager, Neil Brown (30 years) and Maintenance Manager, Gordon MacKenzie (40 years) who both started their careers in nuclear as apprentices.

Gordon said: “I can’t believe how the years have flown, it seems like yesterday that I was a young apprentice starting my career at Cumbernauld.

“I have been at Torness since we started generating in 1988 and I feel privileged to be part of a station that has shaped my career by giving me the opportunities to grow and work in a safety conscious environment.”

Long service awards were given to:

Fourteen people for 10 years’ service

Two for 20 years’ service

Ten for 30 years’ service

Three for 40 years’ service