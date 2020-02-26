Top award for Auchencrow’s Craw Inn

The Craw Inn in Auchencrow, Eyemouth has been voted CAMRA Borders Pub of the Year 2020.

The Inn saw off competition from the Bridge Inn, Peebles which took second place and

the Exchange Bar, Hawick and Plough Inn, Leitholm who hold joint third.

Every year local CAMRA members vote to select Pubs of the Year for Edinburgh, Lothian and the Borders.

To be considered, a pub must consistently sell real ale in good condition as measured by members’ beer scores.

Members then judge the pub on the quality of the real ale and other aspects such as service, welcome, atmosphere, style, decor, value for money and community focus.

The overall winner for Edinburgh and South East Scotland will now be selected by a team of CAMRA judges and announced next month.