Teamwork of a Duns business brings success

Aitken-Walker Cars is the Northern UK & Motor Trade Service Excellence best family-run dealership award winner for 2019 in the SME Transport Awards.

The Duns-based business was started by Graham Walker and Louise Aitken-Walker in 1988. Graham was a motorsport engineer and Louise a FIA Ladies World Rally champion in 1990, and both brought with them a crucial understanding of the level of teamwork required to ensure success.

Fast forward a few decades and their son John and daughter Gina are now part of the Aitken-Walker Cars team of 20; John as part of the sales team and Gina will shortly qualify from her motor engineering apprenticeship.

Aiken-Walker Cars has flourished over the past 30+ years, and today has a nationwide customer base, the majority of business coming from loyal local customers in the Borders, Lothian and Northumberland areas.

An article in the SME’s award winners brochure says of Aitken-Walker Cars: “Over the years there have been many developments within the motor trade, and in order to remain at the forefront of these and offer its clients a truly cutting-edge service Aitken-Walker Cars has worked hard to remain ahead of these changes.

“To ensure its services are always compliant with current laws and technologies the firm’s diagnostic equipment is always up to date, which is vital as the technology in vehicles is progressing faster than ever.

“With an unlimited wealth of information at their clients’ fingertips the car market is very competitive now and Aitken-Walker Cars harness this to make sure that all its vehicles are competitively priced and have had the necessary online checks.

“Seeking to build upon the huge amount of success it has already gained over the past 30 years, Aitken-Walker Cars will continue to enhance its service offering throughout 2019 and beyond.”