Silvercloud cruise ship’s Eyemouth call

Eyemouth welcomed passengers from the largest cruise ship to anchor off its coast on Friday.

The Silver Cloud’s 230 passengers were brought ashore to Eyemouth harbour’s floating pontoon on a fleet of small zodiaks (RIBS) and from there they headed in different directions taking full advantages of the visitor attractions in Berwickshire and further afield.

Organised trips took them to St Abbs Head Nature Reserve; Abbotsford House and Floors Castle.

A number of them who did not go on pre-arranged shore excursions came ashore and did their own thing in Eyemouth and along the Berwickshire coast area, including kayaking in Eyemouth Bay

“This is the first cruise call in 2019 to Eyemouth,” said an Eyemouth Harbour Trust spokesperson.

“It was the vessel’s last call in Scotland as part of a round Britain cruise.

“While there are no further bookings at present, Eyemouth Harbour Trust is working with cruise agents to attract more to the area.”

The SilverSea 12 day cruise from Dublin to London (Tower Bridge) left Dublin on May 23, and called at Iona, Lunga, Oban, Mallaig, Portree, St Kilda, Kirkwall, Lerwick, Noss Island, Aberdeen, Eyemouth before going on to Hull, Ramsgate and London.

The cruise ship is the third to stop at Eyemouth since it became an accredited port of call for cruise ships in 2012.

The first cruise ship to visit the Berwickshire port was the Noble Caledonia’s MS Island Sky and she returned to Eyemouth in 2015.

The Silver Cloud was due to berth in Eyemouth bay off Fort Point on the same Dublin to London cruise last year but poor weather conditions in the Aberdeen area left the ship fogbound and the Eyemouth leg of the journey was abandoned, its passengers missing out on the chance to visit Berwickshire and Borders landmarks.