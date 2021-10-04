Crystal Rig windfarm.

Scottish Reporters Karen Heywood and Andrew Sikes have overturned Scottish Borders Council’s refusal for a further 11 wind turbines at Crystal Rig windfarm, a decision which has now been rubber-stamped by Scottish ministers.

The move will see four turbines up to 149.9m high to tip, three turbines 174.5m high to tip, and a further four 200m high to tip.

The original application was refused as it was deemed contrary to the council’s Local Development Plan in that the visual impact of red aviation lights fitted to the nacelles of seven of the eleven turbines “would introduce lighting, whose purpose is to draw

attention to the development, with an industrial appearance which would be incongruous and visible from a considerable distance from the development.”

It was thought the extension was “incompatible” to the Lammermuir Hills Special Landscape Area by “industrialising the dark rural environment”.

But the reporters concluded that the proposed development attracts considerable

support from current UK and Scottish Government energy policy and international agreements and would make a “meaningful contribution towards meeting UK and Scotland’s renewable energy and emissions reduction targets”.

The reporters conclude: “The proposed development would comply with the

adopted local development plans for each council area; the presence of 145 operational turbines has irretrievably altered the landscape character of the area. While the proposed development would give rise to some adverse effects, within this context, the predicted effects would not be unacceptable; the proposed visible aviation lighting scheme has been approved by the Civil Aviation Authority and complies with the current international and UK regulatory framework; the proposed aviation lights would give rise to some significant effects when seen from certain