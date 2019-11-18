Scottish Borders Council achieves Living Wage accreditation

Scottish Borders Council had been successful in receiving Living Wage accreditation.

The Living Wage Foundation’s accolade recognises the Council’s commitment to paying all directly employed and regular third-party contracted staff the real Living Wage.

The success was announced during a special business breakfast event for local firms on Wednesday 13 November, hosted by the Council on behalf of the Scottish Borders Living Wage Group.

The Council established and plays a leading role in the group, which is encouraging all employers based in the Scottish Borders to pay all their employees the real Living Wage.

Councillor Robin Tatler, Chair of Scottish Borders Living Wage Group, said: “I am delighted that as part of Living Wage Week we were able to announce that the Council was successful in achieving accreditation as a Living Wage Employer.

“Having been pivotal to the establishment of the Scottish Borders Living Wage Group, it is important that Scottish Borders Council has achieved this status as we continue to encourage more local employers to pay their staff the real Living Wage.”

Any business that would like to find out more about the real Living Wage can contact Councillor Tatler on r.tatler@scotborders.gov.uk or visit LivingWageScotland.org

Peter Kelly, Director of the Poverty Alliance said: “We are delighted that Scottish Borders Council have become an accredited Living Wage employer. They join a movement of over 1600 Scottish employers who choose to go beyond the legal minimum and ensure that all their staff receive a rate of pay that is based on the cost of living.

“The announcement comes during Living Wage Week, which is the annual celebration of the Living Wage movement in the UK. During this week, Living Wage Scotland and accredited employers host a series of regional events, focused around the theme of Living Wage.

“The real Living Wage is one of the most important tools at our disposal to help make an impact on levels of in-work poverty in Scotland and we congratulate Scottish Borders Council on becoming an accredited employer.”

Jack Evans, Living Wage Scotland Manager said: “Congratulations to Scottish Borders Council on becoming a Living Wage accredited employer. Their accreditation is a signal of their commitment to tackle low pay and in-work poverty.

“Local authorities are key employers in their local area. They are not only large employers with significant spending power, but also act as an example to other employers in the area. We hope, after today’s announcement, more are encouraged to become accredited and ensure that both directly employed and contracted staff are paid the real Living Wage.”