ScotlandShop seeking to expand Duns HQ

The proposed site at Greenknowe Farm.

ScotlandShop, known for dressing Scottish rugby union legend and fundraiser Doddie Weir, has offered customers in the US a range of its clothing, interiors and fabrics from its base at Greenknowe Farm for 18 years.

Now the company is opening a retail outlet across the pond in Albany, New York.

Meanwhile, ScotlandShop founder Anna White has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council to build a new warehouse and office complex at Greenknowe.

The company has occupied two floors of a 150-year-old converted granary on the farm site since 2004.

A design statement submitted with the application from the Thorburn Group on behalf of Browne White Ltd, trading as ScotlandShop, outlines plans to build the new warehouse and office unit on the site of a former stack yard.

The report states: “ScotlandShop has been in operation as an e-commerce retailer of Scottish textiles since 2002, growing steadily and increasing workforce accordingly.

“Currently 18 full-time staff work from Duns, with the intention to increase this to 25 over the next three to five years.

“Employees are all from the local area, raw materials are sourced from Selkirk and the bulk of manufacturing carried out locally.

“The company is committed to remaining in the area and contribute to the Borders economy, pursuing growth with an expanding markets overseas.

“To allow sales, customer service and dispatch operations to continue to operate from this location the business requires a much larger and more functional workspace.

“The building will be used as a storage and distribution building on the ground floor and the main office will be on the first floor.

“A larger area will enable multiple efficiencies, putting all staff into one place and providing easier access for handling incoming and outcoming goods.

“The new space will also improve working conditions for staff and give space for training and staff development.”