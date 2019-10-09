Sandy Paws wins top accolade at Borders Retail Business Award 2019

Sandy Paws has won its third award in two years after picking up Best Pet Care Business at the Borders Retail Business Awards 2019 – for the second year in a row.

Having previously won the award in 2018, the company then went on to win Best Pet Care Business in Scotland at Scotland’s Business Awards in May this year.

Sandy Paws, an exclusive dog care resort near Auchencrow, is set within five acres of secure doggy friendly grounds, offering home boarding for dogs (where your dog stays in their home as part of the family), luxury heated kennel boarding, doggy daycare, dog walking & home visits for all pets

After the success of winning ‘Best Pet Care Business in 2018’, owners Jonny and Irene , wanted to continue to improve the business to meet the needs of all their customers.

They took on the challenge of increasing the popular kennel facilities from four to 11, which now includes its very own kitchen area.

The site now boasts its own environmentally friendly specialised waste tank.

A high spec doggy day care facility was also added which has proven very popular and have many more plans to develop in the future

The couple said: “We can’t believe this is our third award in a row.

“We are overwhelmed at the support from our customers and were blown away by their kind comments.

“To know that their dogs enjoy their time at Sandy Paws is all we really needed to know.”