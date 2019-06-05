Sandy Paws is voted best pet care business

Sandy Paws, the dog care business based in Auchencrow, was a winner at the recent Scotland Business Awards.

Nominations by the public saw Sandy Paws win the best pet care business in the Scottish Borders heats, before going on to take the national title last week.

“We were delighted to find out that Sandy paws had been nominated by the public and went on to win best pet care business for the Scottish Borders at the Borders retail business awards in September last year,” said Jonny Cowe.

“We attended the grand final as regional finalists at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow. It was such a fabulous night, competing against so many other outstanding businesses and we were just completely overwhelmed to be awarded best pet care business in Scotland.

“We just love what we do, we have the most amazing, supportive customers and are so lucky to have an extended family of dogs we adore looking after. We are completely honoured to receive this staggering accolade.”

Jonny and Ireve started Sandy Paws in Coldingham five years ago, relocating to Auchencrow in 2016 as the business continued to grow and they needed more room for the dogs they look after.

“Sandy Paws is an exclusive dog care resort which boasts acres of secure doggy friendly grounds,” said Jonny.

“We offer home boarding where the dogs are looked after in our own home as part of our family, luxury heated kennels, doggy day care, dog walking and home visits for all pets. Since our move we have opened 11 kennels and are near completion of our doggy day care area.

“We have plans in the future to build an exclusive dog hotel on site and so many more ideas and exciting opportunities to develop in the future.

“Each stay/visit/walk is bespoke and specifically tailored around your pet and their requirements.”

During a pet’s stay Sandy Paws tries to maintain their home routines as much as possible, so if they are allowed up on the couch at home, then they are allowed to do so when they stay with them.

Satisfied customers, both canine and human, helped Sandy Paws win national success.... “The best pet care service in Scotland, no more needs to be said,” said one dog owner, another saying of their success “Brilliant, and so well deserved, Obi says you are the best in the world....I agree.”

The Business Scotland Awards are independent of all bodies and organisations, have no sponsors and rely on nominations from members of the public through the 15 regional qualifying stages - Angus, Perthshire, Fife, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and Falkirk, Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, The Borders, Dundee, Inverness, Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Dunbartonshire

Organisers meet owners and managers in their place of work to get a feel for the business, a spokesperson explaining: “Our competition was designed by talking to local businesses and finding out how they wanted it to be managed and it continues to evolve.”