Round one begins for Eyemouth shop front scheme

Five shopfront and property improvement grant schemes have been launched in Eyemouth, Jedburgh, Hawick, Galashiels and Selkirk as part of an allocation of funding to key town centre projects by Scottish Borders Council.

The schemes have been developed in partnership with business/community groups and are being funded through the Council’s allocation from the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund.

Previous shop front improvement schemes have been run in Eyemouth over the years with little to show. The 2019 town centre project will see Eyemouth community council run the scheme and a relaxation of the rules.

Councillor Mark Rowley, Executive Member for Business and Economic Development, said: “This type of scheme has proved successful in a number of our towns previously and that’s why we have worked alongside key community organisations to develop new schemes to launch this year.

“We have allocated funding to Eyemouth, Jedburgh, Hawick, Galashiels and Selkirk as these have been identified as priority towns for regeneration activity and we are delighted that community groups in each town have come on board to help direct the funding to the areas of most need and to manage the schemes.

“Businesses and residents often tell me that that the appearance of a town is vital to help a town thrive and be an attractive place to shop, visit or do business. Often a bucket of paint and minor works can have a huge impact so I’m glad these schemes will deliver just that as well as adding some extra private investment in our townscapes too.

“I really welcome that it is a range of local groups, at the heart of their communities, that will be helping the Council deliver these projects.

“Up to 128 shops and properties could be improved as a result, and alongside a range of other projects, such as the Conservation Area Regeneration Schemes in Jedburgh and Hawick and investment in Eyemouth, Selkirk and Galashiels town centres, we will see a real, visible difference on our high streets.”

Locally the schemes will be managed and administered by Selkirk Business Improvement District, Energise Galashiels, Future Hawick/Hawick Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme, Jedburgh Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme/Jedburgh Community Council, and Eyemouth Community Council.

To apply for a shop front grant contact: James Anderson, Provost Eyemouth Community Council, White House, Gunsgreen Hill, Eyemouth, TD145SF or eyemouthcc@outlook.com