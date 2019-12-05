Retiring Borders fiscal has new case to get his teeth into

The Borders’ legal fraternity turned out in force last Friday to bid a fond farewell to retiring procurator fiscal Graham Fraser.

Representatives of the various criminal justice partners, including law firms, police and the Crown Office joined staff from the sheriff courts at Jedburgh and Selkirk to mark the end of a distinguished career – 27 years of which were served in the Borders, as well as a lengthy period working in Edinburgh.

Rory Bannerman, senior partner at Bannerman Burke, led the tributes at the ceremony.

He told the gathering: “Graham was fairness personified. Sheriffs, clerks and solicitors all found him easy to deal with and that made our jobs so much easier.

His knowledge and hard work have been of an unparralleled nature, whether it was the most serious of crimes or a speeding offence.”

Mr Bannerman added: “Graham is a leading light in the local brass band scene and, whilst never a man to blow his own trumpet, gave thousands of hours to the Jedforest band and others up and down the land, mainly to help encourage others.

“A family man, he retires to help wash the dishes and walk the dogs with a vigour only previously seen when tackling an errant witness in the pursuit of ‘Jethart’ justice.”

Mr Bannerman concluded: “He thoroughly deserves his well-earned retirement, and the Bar hopes that he does not return to work again for his sake given the years of public service he has already given to keep the Borders safe and in order.”

Mr Fraser was presented with a voucher for the Edinburgh New Town Cookery School so that he and his wife, Alison, can enrol in a French cuisine course.