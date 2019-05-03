Protecting the rural PO network

During a House of Commons debate on the future of the Post Office Network last week, Borders MP John Lamont said services in rural areas need to be protected

Suggestions were put forward including increasing the subsidy paid to post offices, reviewing the modernisation programme, increasing the pay to postmasters and increasing the number of branches directly managed by Post Office Ltd. MPs concerns will be taken back to the Post Office.

Mr Lamont said: “The Post Office Network provides an invaluable service, which needs protected.

“I know from my constituents how important the post office network is to rural communities. When the post office in Eyemouth closed temporarily last year, I received a huge number of complaints, letters and emails from residents worried about how they would access their benefits, pensions and other postal services. The reaction was as strong as the opposition to losing a local bank branch or another public service such as a local library.

“Do we need to be looking at an increase in the network subsidy? Or can the Government do more to support postmasters providing services on its behalf?”