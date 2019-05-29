Premier cycle event returns to the Borders

The opening two stages of the British cycling’s premier road event, the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, take place in Scotland for the first time in modern history.

Glasgow and Dumfries & Galloway hosts Stage One on Saturday, September 7, before the action switches to the Scottish Borders for Stage Two on Sunday, September 8.

A previous Tour of Britain Cycle Race passing through Duns.

The Borders hosts an entire stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain for the first time, with Stage Two starting and finishing in the centre of Kelso, with a 166-kilometre (103-mile) route taking in Coldstream, Chirnside and Duns before heading, via the Scott’s View climb, to Melrose and around the Eildon Hills, before a fast run back alongside the River Tweed to the cobbled finish in Kelso.

Paul Bush, VisitScotland’s director of events, said: “The OVO Energy Tour of Britain is part of a portfolio of world-class cycling events taking place in Scotland and we’re delighted to be hosting the opening two stages of this year’s event.

“Events plan a vital role in our visitor economy and as long-term partner of the tour, EventScotland is proud to continue its support in 2019. With more than 2,000 miles of the National Cycle Network covering the country, the event provides the perfect stage to showcase this to an international audience of cycling enthusiasts.”

Councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for business and economic development, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring this event back to the Scottish Borders for the seventh time in 10 years and are especially pleased to host the whole stage, which will emphasise why we are Scotland’s leading cycling destination.”

Stage Three sets out from Berwick-upon-Tweed to Newcastle Upon Tyne on Monday, September 9.