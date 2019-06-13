Pease bay surfers are starring in Carling ad

A group of surfers at Pease Bay have become the stars of a new national advertising campaign from Carling called ‘Made Local’.

The team is led by 45-year-old Jason Burnett who also makes surfboards by hand, in a converted World War II barracks, for local surfers.

Jason’s story inspired Carling to feature him and his surfing friends in its Made Local advert with the aim of encouraging more people to follow their passions in their local areas.

Jason hopes to get more people in Scotland surfing and is designing his own surfboards, which will be donated to the Scottish Surfing Federation. The Made Local Fund is supporting Jason in this project by providing him with money for the materials needed to create the bespoke, hand-crafted surfboards

Burnett and his surfing friends have travelled all over the world, but no matter where the sport has taken them, coming back to home waters is where their hearts lie.

Jason said: “I love how easily surfing can bring people and communities together. As individuals, we have surfed all over the world, but nothing quite beats home. The friendships I’ve made from surfing in Pease Bay are as solid as the surfboards I make.

“It was fantastic to have the support of Carling behind us and be part of the Made Local campaign. We hope our story inspires others to pursue their passions and start something amazing in their home town.”

Carling has committed to a multi-million-pound investment into its Made Local Fund over the next three years to those things, big or small, that matter most to local communities and celebrates a generation’s ambition to make things happen and create opportunities in their own backyard.

To discover more about Carling’s Made Local Fund and to see how you can support local projects visit http://carling.com/apply-for-fund.