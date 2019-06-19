The newly refurbished Newcastle Building Society branch in Hide Hill, Berwick will open its doors to customers on Wednesday, June 26.

Customer services have remained available in a temporary area of the branch while the refurbishment has been taking place, but to allow for the final stages of work to be completed, the branch will close completely from 5pm on Friday, June 21, until the following Wednesday.

The upgraded branch has been designed to provide customers with better access to services, information and advice, as well as additional space for transactions, and also includes a community space in which local people, groups and good causes can hold meetings and events.

Stuart Miller, customer director of Newcastle Building Society, said: “The society is very much here to stay on the high street and is maintaining and enhancing a modern branch network.”

“The upgraded Berwick branch looks fantastic and we can’t wait to share our new look with local customers.”