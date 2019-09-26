New trainees join chartered accountants

Douglas Home & Co have taken on three new trainees following the success of last year’s programme.

Their new recruits will spend time working in various departments over the next 12 months, all to give them a flavour of working in the industry while gaining invaluable experience.

They welcomed Jessica Howlett, Jake Kerr and Rhys Lawrence to the team in September.

Jessica had already begun studying rural business management at SRUC but realised she enjoyed the course numeracy modules the most. After seeing the opportunity to become a trainee at DH&Co, she jumped at the chance to change her career path to something that was more suited to her interests.

Jake joined the DH&Co team straight from Berwickshire High School.

He said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to get training from a company with such a good reputation. During my application process it became clear there is a lot of scope to grow and work your way to the top of the company in the future.”

Two of the current company directors have progressed up the ranks from beginning as juniors at the firm.

Rhys joined the team from Kelso High School. He said: ‘The trainee programme seemed very exciting, I also liked that it was with a local firm as I wanted to find a good working opportunity at home, in the Scottish Borders.”