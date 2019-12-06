New appointments at Berwickshire Housing Association

Berwickshire Housing Association (BHA) has announced the appointment of Margaret O’Connor as consultant Programme Director to lead its programme of business transformation projects.

Also appointed was Rhona Mackay who will assist Margaret as Programme Manager.

Margaret and Rhona will lead on, manage and co-ordinate the key programmes that BHA has identified to transform the effectiveness of its business over the next five years.

They will be seeking to build on BHA’s assets, both in terms of staff and resources and to engage with staff and customers in designing services that will work most effectively for the Association.

Programme Director Margaret O’Connor said: “I am delighted to be working with BHA to take forward an exciting programme of business transformation.

“BHA has a great reputation as a forward thinking organisation and is already focused on improvement and innovation. The programme of business transformation will build further on existing initiatives and I look forward to working with staff, tenants and stakeholders to achieve success.”