Minister is welcomed to Duns development

Local Government and Housing Minister, Kevin Stewart MSP, visited Trust Housing’s new extra care development in Duns.

He was shown around the interiors and exteriors of the site and given information on the benefits of the extra care housing service.

Hart Builders began work in January, it is expected to be completed by next July, providing much needed housing for older people in Duns.

The 49 homes are made up of 19 self-contained bungalows alongside the two-storey extra care flats and communal facilities, which all residents will be able to enjoy.

Rhona McLeod, CEO of Trust Housing, said: “We’re very proud of our new build at Duns, it will provide modern and energy efficient homes for those who will live here.

“Our innovative Extra Care housing service supports tenants to live independently, with the care and support of Trust staff 24 hours a day.

“A meal service and social activities will also be available to promote community living.”

The Scottish Government has invested £3.8m in the project, while Scottish Borders Council allocated £1.73m.

Mr Stewart said: “These units will be a welcome addition to Duns and give more people the opportunity to have a home that meets their needs and which are built to a high standard.

“Making sure everyone has a safe, warm and affordable place to call home is central to this Government’s drive for a fairer, more prosperous Scotland.

“This development will also help us achieve our ambitious target of delivering 50,000 new affordable homes by 2021.”

Councillor Mark Rowley, executive member for Business and Economic Development, said: “I am delighted Scottish Borders Council has been able to support what are just the first of around 150 extra-care homes to be built over the next few years.

“This development in Duns will increase the range of care that can be provided to people in their own homes, helping them to live independently for as long as possible.”