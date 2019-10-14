Lough’s Home Bakery rises to the occasion to win Borders Retail award

Lough’s Home Bakery in Eyemouth has won an award at the Borders Retail Awards for Best Bakery in the Scottish Borders.

The business competed against other bakeries from the Scottish Borders to take home the title.

Staff attended the event on Sunday, September 29 and were overwhelmed to win the title for Best Bakery in the Scottish Borders.

A mixture of public votes and mystery shoppers saw them earn the title at MacDonald Cardona Hotel in Peebles.

Reece Lough, said: “We were absolutely delighted to find out that Lough’s Home Bakery had been nominated by the public first of all but to go on and win the title was overwhelming.

“It was a huge event at the Borders Retail Awards with a room full of talented businesses.

“To walk away with another award after our success in June at the National Bakery Awards is just fantastic.

“It means a lot for us here at the Bakery to win an award like this and is a compliment to our history of 75 years and past generations of the Lough family who have kept this business going.”

Reece continued: “There is not a lot of home-grown and home-made Bakery’s left these days around the country and in the Scottish Borders so to be recognised for what we do as a Bakery is really amazing.

“A huge thank you to all the customers who voted and helped on the way to scoop up this award.”

Lough’s Home Bakery will now go on to the Grand Final for Scotland’s Retail Business Awards at Glasgow in May 2020 were it will compete with Bakeries from 16 other regions in Scotland for the title of Scotland’s Best Bakery.