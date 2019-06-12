Lough’s bakery – the best in south Scotland

At the recent National Bakery Awards ceremony in London, Lough’s Bakery at Eyemouth won the title of best bakery in south Scotland.

Reece Lough was there to receive their county award but ended up collecting both that and the regional Scottish Borders & Lothian award.

“There were 67 bakeries in attendance to all collect their county award but there were also 14 regional winners announced on the night,” said Reece. “Amazingly we were one of the bakeries to win a regional award and received the Best Bakery in the South of Scotland.

“We are absolutely delighted. We shared the room with some massively talented bakeries and were so thrilled to have received this huge award. It was our first time attending any type of bakery awards and to walk away with this accolade is phenomenal.

“The National Bakery Awards highlighted small independent high street bakeries that supply the public with homemade fresh baked goods and also highlighted our history here at Lough’s Home Bakery which all started in 1947, currently baking into its fourth generation, and we were so thankful to be recognised for this.”

“Everyone’s comments have been overwhelming and we are just so proud to have received South of Scotland Best Bakery.

“We now look forward to a busy summer and to continue supplying our customers and visitors to our home made fresh produce. “