Kezie Food supports Cyrenians charity

Kezie Ltd and the charity Cyrenians have come together again this year to help support Scotland’s community.

This well-known local company based in Duns, has more than 25 years’ experience in manufacturing food products, including exotic meats, traditional game & now meat free.

Clare Stewart, head of Sales at Kezie, said: “It’s a great way to help a well deserved charity, over the years we have donated a number of products to Cyrenians and this year we’re delighted to donate over 1,700 Wagyu Burgers”

“The charity runs a FareShare franchise for Central and South East Scotland and currently distributes over eight tonnes of food per week to more than 100 member organisations across our region.

“Its network members include homeless hostels, residential care services, food banks, community groups & youth clubs.”

For more information about supporting the charity go to fareshare@cyrenians.scot.