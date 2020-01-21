Jim Clark Trust invests in Duns Bistro

The Jim Clark Café and Bistro has been open in the Market Square in Duns since July, after taking over the premises following the retirement of the previous owner.

The Bistro team led by Isla Hamilton, have been serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner to a very loyal and local customer base as well as a huge number of visitors to Duns, boosted by the recent opening of the new Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in the town.

Isla who leads the front of house is joined by her partner, Gordon, in the kitchen alongside a small team of full and part time staff.

Gordon has previously been a chef at the Roxburghe Hotel and the Collingwood Arms as well as further afield at Fortnum & Mason, Danesfield House and The Handpicked Group to name a few.

The Christmas period saw the team continue the tradition at the former Hugo’s premises of providing festive food and drink to many happy parties, large and small, from the Duns area.

Isla said: “We have been extremely busy since taking over in July with our local customers and visitors to town.

“Christmas has been a huge success and we are very grateful for all the positive feedback we have received”.

The daytime offer is traditional café fare starting with breakfast, morning tea and coffee followed by lunches and afternoon tea.

The team really show their versatility on Friday and Saturday evenings when a bistro menu is presented alongside a wide range of drinks and wines.

There are a number of special evenings planned for the Bistro over January and February – small plate tapas nights, Valentines specials and of course as we head into Spring, Mothers Day, Easter or other family celebrations can be booked.

The bistro is owned by the Jim Clark Trust, an investment in a business which supports the Trust’s aims to promote the heritage of the local racing driver, boosting local employment and the local economy.

This step is seen by the Trust as absolutely key to the success of the new high profile £1.7m Jim Clark Motorsport Museum, attracting visitors, enhancing the museum experience and drawing those visitors into Duns town centre.

To further enhance these aims, the Trust is launching a new website very soon and will begin publicising a local trail highlighting points of interest in Berwickshire related to the driver and his life.

These are just a taste of the activities planned in a busy calendar which is linked with promoting visitors to the museum and the local area.