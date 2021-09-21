‘It’s great to be coming home’

Patrick Paton, director of Paton & Co, looks forward to a return to Berwickshire.

Mr Paton said: "With our non-compete coming to an end for the Northumberland and Berwickshire market, we can’t wait to operate locally again.

"North Northumberland is where I grew up and I’ve sold houses in Berwickshire for as long as I can remember.

"While we are passionate about selling houses in Scotland, it has been so hard declining property on our doorstep over the last six months. We are very much looking forward to continuing our service across Scotland, but also getting back into Berwickshire and Northumberland.”

Before launching Paton & Co, Mr Paton, who has extensive experience in both rural and urban markets, held senior positions with Knight Frank and Smiths Gore, running its Berwick and Wooler agency, and was a partner at Rettie. Celia headed up the marketing team at estate agent McEwan Fraser Legal, and also set up a successful concierge company and a holiday home business.

Mr Paton added: "Since starting Paton & Co in March, we have been overwhelmed with the support we have received. The market has been incredibly buoyant and we have achieved outstanding premiums for our clients in locations from Elgin to Melrose.

"We have a number of clients keen to come to market in the next few months and we can’t wait to share our new stock with potential buyers."

In a step away from the traditional high-street shop-window approach, Paton & Co maximises online marketing potential, and puts the focus on unrivalled personal service, first-class property presentation and the benefits of innovative technology.

Mr Paton added: "I think the most rewarding thing has been reading the testimonials people have submitted – it feels so much more personal when the email lands in your inbox to tell you someone has reviewed you on Google when it is your own busines.