Giacopazzi and Oblo

Candidates from a business in Eyemouth all achieved examination success following training delivered at their premises by Marriner Business Support. Giacopazzi’s ice cream manufacturers and fish and chip restaurant and Oblo Restaurant received their awards for the Foundation Certificate in food safety.

Sales and marketing manager Kerry Waddell said: “We are in great shape for the summer season, with staff fully trained, and we are proud to be able to demonstrate our commitment to good food hygiene and to recognise the value of compliance with legal requirements. Customers and inspectors should be confident of our knowledge to provide good quality and safe food.

“I think some people may have a fear of examinations, but we all enjoyed the training with Rob Marriner, learning important facts for our business, and we are all delighted to have passed.

“The start to the season has been up and down, due to the impact of the weather, and we are set to continue providing a great service to customers.”