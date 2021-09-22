Former carpet and flooring business in Duns could be converted into two homes
The planned conversion of a former carpet shop in Duns into two homes aims to floor planners.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:05 pm
Applicants Mr and Mrs H Garratt, of The Old Manse, Ladykirk, Berwick-upon-Tweed, have submitted a bid to Scottish Borders Council for change of use of the former Carpet Mart Flooring and Furnishing outlet at 22-24 South Street.
The plan is to convert the former retail property to form two dwellings, with the bid also incorporating land east of 20 South Street.
The property, and the adjoining plot of land, were put up for sale in 2020 with an asking price of £100,000. It was described as “an ideal commercial development or a development opportunity with additional neighbouring plot with full permission consent.”