Ex-carpet shop in South Street.

Applicants Mr and Mrs H Garratt, of The Old Manse, Ladykirk, Berwick-upon-Tweed, have submitted a bid to Scottish Borders Council for change of use of the former Carpet Mart Flooring and Furnishing outlet at 22-24 South Street.

The plan is to convert the former retail property to form two dwellings, with the bid also incorporating land east of 20 South Street.