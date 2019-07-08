Food project set to reap rewards

Berwickshire residents will reap the benefits of a sustainable food project, thanks to Drone Hill Community Fund.

The project, run by Abundant Borders, will build on the success of previous food garden schemes and aims to encourage people to grow their own food in communal spaces, while encouraging them to cook healthy food.

Karen Birch, chief officer at Abundant Borders, said: “As a local charity working to address issues of food insecurity across the Scottish Borders, we are delighted to have received support from the Drone Hill Community Fund. The funding will allow us to deliver healthy cooking classes within the area served by the fund and will allow us to work with local groups and partners to identify suitable sites for the creation of community food gardens.”

Other beneficiaries in the latest round of awards included: Reston Village Hall, Cocksburnpath & Cove Community Council, Coldingham Community Council and Reston Primary School Parent Forum.

Launched in 2012, the community fund is linked to Drone Hill wind farm, now owned by investors Greencoat UK Wind. The fund provides £40,000 per year, index linked, for 25 years to support charitable activities that benefit those living in four community council areas: Reston and Auchencrow, Coldingham, Cockburnspath & Cove, and Grantshouse.

The next deadline for applications to the fund is September 20. For more information, visit www.foundationscotland.org.uk/dronehill