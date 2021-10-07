A vision of the future.

Scottish Borders Council’s executive committee agreed funding from the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Programme to build three contemporary pavilions on the waterfront.

The pavilions will replace an old museum building which was demolished as part of regeneration works.

The project will deliver a phased development of mixed use space, including studio pods and opportunities for business and community-related development.

The aim is to complement the existing town centre offering and also attract additional employment and tourism to the town.

This funding will also allow Eyemouth Harbour Trust the opportunity to fully develop phase one of the regeneration scheme, providing good quality space for new and existing businesses, along with potential for community-based organisations.

The contractor John Dennis has already been appointed to undertake work on the first phase of the project and a signed contract is in place.

The latest work will allow the first phase to be fully functional and operational, making the building more attractive to prospective tenants.

Commenting, East Berwickshire councillor Carol Hamilton welcomed the latest investment as an ‘amazing opportunity’ .

She said: “Living near Eyemouth and shopping in Eyemouth, the amount of visitors we have had this year, the queues down the street waiting for chips at Mckays,

"I think it shows that we have people wanting to visit the eastern Borders.

"This gives Eyemouth an amazing opportunity to provide something that will be incredibly smart, functional and attractive.”

The former Eyemouth fish market - built in the 1960s - is making way for something more eye-catching.

