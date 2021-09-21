Travel to Tokyo.

The Travel to Tokyo project was launched at the Coldingham Road school on Monday, September 13 and finishes on Friday, October 8.

The plan is for competitors to virtually cover the distance it would take to travel to Tokyo – 5,719 miles – in just 28 days.

Pupils and supporters have already risen to the challenge in attempt to emulate the efforts of the medal-winning athletes who competed for Great Britain at this summer’s Olympic Games in the Japanese capital.

All the money raised from sponsorship will be used to buy much-needed sports equipment.

Headteacher Chris Reid thanked local businesses for their support and pupils, families and staff for stepping up to the mark.

Mr Reid said: “We picked Tokyo because the recent Olympic games were held there and we are fundraising to buy some expensive high-quality gymnastics equipment which costs in the region of £1,000, so that it can be used at after school clubs.

"Miles can be walked, jogged or run and classes will keep totals in their room and add to these each day using the Daily Mile and add any running/walking they may have done at home.

"We have got the community involved, parents and families and businesses can take part in the weekends or at night and clock up miles by running, walking and then post their pictures on our Tokyo Facebook page and every Friday we add up the mileage. In the first week 1,300 miles were covered.

"If any business can sponsor us we ask them to get in touch with the school. Any donation will be gratefully received.

"We have already had the support of a few local businesses, including the Cas Par Cas fresh fish company, Sparta gym on the Acredale industrial estate and Cockburnspath caravan park.”

Donations can be made online via the link FOEPS,charityhive.co.uk

Businesses wishing to support the effort can get in touch via email at [email protected]