Eyemouth’s Oblò shines at Best Bar None Awards

Oblò Bar & Bistro took home Gold at this year’s Best Bar None Borders awards.

Gold was very much the colour on show, as 21 venues from tacross the county were accredited under the Best Bar None Scheme for their outstanding efforts in helping to create a safer environment for the public.

Four silver and one bronze award were alos handed out.

Each venue that applied was visited by an independent assessor and judged on their efforts around the prevention of crime and disorder and securing public safety.

Nick Walker, Best Bar None coordinator for the Borders, said: “Again, we have enjoyed an excellent year for Best Bar None in the Borders.

“We have 21 venues taking part, with 16 of them achieving Gold accreditation meaning they are going ‘over and above’ in terms of improving safety and best practice.

“Best Bar None plays a vital role in ensuring everyone can enjoy a safe night out, and

“I would like to congratulate all the venues which have taken part. Safety has to be the first priority on a night out, and all our licensed premises have shown a real commitment placing the welfare of staff and customers first.

He added: “I have to give special mention to the venues which have been short-listed for the National Awards. This is fantastic recognition for all their hard work and very well deserved.”

Councillor John Greenwell, Chair of the Scottish Borders Licensing Board, said: “We have had a fantastic response to the Scottish Borders Best Bar None Awards, with 21 premises being recognised, up from last year’s total of 18.

“It’s really reassuring to see our bars and hotels taking customer care and safety seriously, which is what Best Bar None is all about.

“I congratulate all of our worthy winners and also wish Kelso’s Queens Head, Plough Hotel in Yetholm and Central Bar in Peebles the best of luck in the national Best Bar None finals.”

Robert Hogg, National Best Bar None Coordinator, added: “I would like to congratulate Nick Walker and his team, and all the venues which have taken part this year across the Borders.

“You can see that collectively all their hard work is making a real difference in raising safety standards and reducing crime. We also look forward to welcoming the three nominated Borders venues to Dunblane for the Nationals on the 19th March.”

And the winners are:

Gold:

Barony Castle Hotel in Eddleston, The Bridge Inn, Peebles, The Buccleuch Arms, St Boswells, The Carters Rest, Jedburgh, The Central Bar, Peebles, The Cobbles, Kelso, The Cross Keys, Peebles, The Dryburgh Abbey Hotel, St Boswells, The George and Abbotsford Hotel, Melrose, Horse and Hound, Bonchester Bridge, Hunters Hall, Galashiels, OBLO, Eyemouth, The Plough Hotel, Yetholm, The Queens Head Hotel, Kelso, The Temple Hall, Morebattle, and the Town Arms Inn in Selkirk.

Silver:

The Bourtree in Hawick, Coopers Bar, Hawick, The Liddesdale Hotel, Newcastleton, and the Tontine Hotel in Peebles.

Bronze:

The County Hotel, Peebles