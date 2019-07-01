Eyemouth pies are headliners at food festival

Eyemouth-based pie makers, Jarvis Pickle, is launching a brand new pastry surprise at this year’s Edinburgh Food Festival, in Assembly George Square Gardens, July 19-28.

As well as its new mystery pie variety, the award-winning pie company will also be offering a taste of the Scottish Borders throughout the ten-day event, including a selection of traditional meat, fish and vegetarian-filled pastry pockets.

In 2018, Jarvis Pickle entered the British Pie Awards for the first time and won champion fish class prize for its cullen skink pie, and best meat pie Scotland with its pork and blue cheese pie. Silver awards went to its chicken and leek pie and Moroccan lamb pie and its cauliflower curry pie and pheasant and pancetta pie won bronze awards.

Jamie Brown from Jarvis Pickle, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing a taste of Berwickshire to the Scottish capital as part of Edinburgh Food Festival again this year and can’t wait to reveal our brand new mystery pie to festival-goers to try for the first time.

“We bake in small batches using only high-quality, natural ingredients, and everything that goes into our pies comes from the local butcher, fishmonger and farms.

“Pie lovers can look forward to a mouth-watering range of fillings, including slow-cooked beef, tender shredded chicken and Eyemouth smoked haddock, as well as vegetarian options packed full of goodness.”

Edinburgh’s only city centre food festival will be showcasing a range of international cuisine through a diverse and unique range of producers and street food stall holders, who will be serving up some of Scotland’s best contemporary food and drink. The festival line-up will also feature Mexican and Caribbean-inspired street food from Umami Spice; Mediterranean and Middle East falafel, tagines and hummus from Chick & Pea; gourmet kebabs from Kebabbar and East Lothian’s Alandas Scottish seafood

The free, non-ticketed festival welcomes around 25,000 visitors to Edinburgh each year. www.edfoodfest.com; (www.facebook.com/EdFoodFest), Instagram (@edfoodfest, #EdFoodFest19) and Twitter (@EdFoodFest, #EdFoodFest19).