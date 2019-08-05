In 2018 Eyemouth Community Council with a £10,000.00 grant from SBC for tourist signage for the town, began a new signage project.

Community Councillor John Aitchison took the lead in gathering information and designing the new town trail.

Building on the historic town trail and complementing it with a modern take on what visitors want and the town has to offer, the new signage was created.

The new welcome to Eyemouth signs greet you at two entrances. Follow the parking sign at the roundabout to be taken to the beginning of the trail where you will be guided around the towns historic past and wonderful present.

From harbour vue car park looking over Eyemouth and Gunsgreen house take the tour of a working harbour, along the middle pier (diversions in place while new bridge is completed) to the next sign to be guided further into the town. Town maps with a listing of shops hang on the museum and co-op walls.

A fascinating history of the town’s cobble house on the bantry leads to more signage further along the bantry showing the true heart of Eyemouth.

From 1500 forts to the best fish & chips and ice cream on the east coast, Eyemouth has everything needed for a short break to investment in off shore renewables.

Eyemouth is bucking the trend as the rest of the scottish borders flounders under SBC cut backs. Eyemouth is open for business and ready to welcome tourists and investment from outside sources.