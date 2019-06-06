Economic partnership’s second round of community events

One year on from the South of Scotland Economic Partnership’s community engagement events across the south of Scotland the Partnership is hitting the road again.

A spokesperson for the partnership said: “It is important now for us to go back to communities, businesses and organisations and explain what we heard, what we’ve done and, on the back of the progress to date, get a feel for what everyone thinks of the future.”

The events, taking place from June 3 into July will enable businesses, organisations, communities and individuals to find out about the progress the partnership has made in its first 18 months of operation, as well as the future of a dedicated enterprise agency for the south of Scotland.

A community engagement event is being held at Eyemouth Hippodrome on Monday, July 1, at 6.45pm. A similar event takes place at Kelso Rugby Club on Wednesday, July 3, 6.45pm.

In addition to general SoSEP engagement events, a number of sector-specific events will take place, and business breakfast meetings to increase engagement with firms across the region.