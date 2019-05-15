Drone software improves crop inspections

Berwick agricultural merchants McCreath Simpson & Prentice are getting behind a crowdfunding project to fund new drone software.

Drone AG are looking for a £30,000 investment to develop its new software Skippy Scout, which is designed to increase productivity in field walking and crop inspections with the use of drone technology.

Skippy Scout has completed its first development and testing phase and agronomists at trial partners MSP have seen increased efficiency from using it by accurately targeting where agrochemical intervention is needed on a field.

The obvious advantages of Skippy Scout have encouraged MSP to get behind the product and invest in its development, as Andy Hindhaugh, MSP commercial director explained: “At MSP, we pride ourselves on always being on the lookout for innovative solutions that support our farming customers and allow us to provide more compelling, productive and cost-effective services.

“Previous technical solutions we have viewed were cumbersome and we were not convinced that they provided a practical solution to the challenges farmers and agronomists face in accurately inspecting crops. Skippy Scout demonstrated an affordable drone system that is simple to use and delivers real benefits for farmers, agronomists and potentially the whole supply chain.”

MSP champion the use of technology in the sector and have previously partnered with other agri-tech companies including Muddy Boots.