Dan takes over the reins at BUAS

Dan Withall, executive director, Border Union Agricultural Society, with chairman Ian Fleming at the Borders Events Centre in Kelso.

He joins the society following 20 years with The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, where he initially held a commercial and business development role before becoming the organisation’s estates and sustainability manager, with responsibility for a series of multi-million-pound projects.

Dan has a deep understanding of the Scottish events industry with expertise spanning event planning and budgeting, crowd management, security, health and safety and sustainability.

He grew up in Aberdeenshire, Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway, where his family bred and showed rare breed sheep and Belted Galloway cattle, and he maintains his interest in sheep farming as an executive member of the Yetholm Border Shepherds Show.

He said: “I’m greatly looking forward to building on the successes achieved by the society, not just in developing the Borders Events Centre as the region’s leading event venue and advancing the society’s own core events, but in championing the organisation’s educational initiatives and working to deliver benefits for its membership.

“The society has a rich history and a noble purpose to champion rural progress and I’m excited to be playing a part in continuing that vision for current and future generations.”

In his new position, Dan will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Border Union Agricultural Society, which operates from the 46-acre Borders Events Centre at Springwood Park in Kelso.

He will take the lead on rebuilding the venue’s events business as the region recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and will also be responsible for the organisation of the Society’s four core events – the Border Union Schools Countryside Day, the Border Union Championship Dog Show, The Border Union Show and the Border Union Kelso Ram Sales.

Ian Fleming, chairman of Border Union Agricultural Society, said: “We’re delighted that Dan will be bringing his exceptional talents and industry experience to the society.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has provided huge challenges for the whole country, not least the events industry, so having someone with Dan’s credentials and rural heritage at the organisation’s helm will be invaluable as we rebuild for the future.”