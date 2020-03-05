Connections set to soar For Borderlink Broadband

Specialists in connecting rural areas, telecommunications company Borderlink Broadband plan to expand the business by three fold over the next two years with the support of a £100,000 loan from Business Loans Scotland.

Supplying superfast broadband to over 1200 commercial and residential clients in the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway and North Northumberland areas, Borderlink Broadband was founded in 2017 after Managing Director, Alex Cacciamani found an issue with broadband speeds in the area.

By utilising his advancements in wireless technology, Alex was able to improve his broadband speeds from 1Mbit/s to 100Mbit/s and following this, it didn’t take long for the local neighbourhood to look to Alex for help in achieving similar connection speeds.

Identifying a gap in the market for a business of its kind due to the increase in demand for Superfast Broadband, Alex worked as a sole trader growing Borderlink Broadband from his family home in the Scottish Borders to a business which now employs over 20 members of staff.

Three years on from the business’ inception and with 2 awards under their belt including ‘Innovation in Business’ and ‘High Growth/Turnover Business of the Year’, Alex was keen to expand the business further and decided to apply for loan funding to aid Borderlink Broadband through this growth period.

Supporting small and medium sized businesses across Scotland with loans to start-up or grow, Business Loans Scotland (BLS) offer loans from £25,000 to £100,000 to ensure that commercially viable proposals do not fail from a lack of access to finance.

Fully funded through the Scottish Growth Scheme and European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), BLS has issued loans to 45 businesses across Scotland to date totalling in excess of £2.9 million.

Speaking of the loan received, MD of Borderlink Broadband, Alex Cacciamani, said: “We are absolutely delighted to secure the loan from BLS as it will allow us to expand and grow the company in the right direction, while also providing a great and much-needed service to the people of Scotland, who have perhaps been left behind by major UK broadband providers. I would absolutely recommend BLS to any start-up or new company looking to grow through capital investments.