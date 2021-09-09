Cheque this out - a former Borders bank could be converted into a bistro bar
A Borders bank which was taken off the menu three years ago could be converted into a new bistro bar.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:38 pm
The former Royal Bank of Scotland in Eyemouth’s Market Place closed its doors in 2018, alongside a number of other RBS branches across the region.
Now Middlesbrough-based Jalna Construction has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council for the conversion of the ground floor premises into a bistro.