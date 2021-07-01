Carry on glamping at Coldingham site

Morag and Jonny Sallabanks outside one of the glamping pods at Braeview, near Coldingham.

Owners Morag and Jonny Sallabanks say it’s the perfect rural escape for couples, and the site boasts hot tubs, under-floor heating, smart TVs and free superfast broadband.

Braeview Glamping covers 6,500 square metres, and is the first of its kind in the area.

Morag said a shared love of motor sport brought the couple on the road to the glamping business.

She said: “We met in 2010 when Jonny came to watch the Jim Clark Rally. We honeymooned at CarFest Cheshire in 2015 in a tent and then Silverstone for the Moto GP in a hired motor home.

“We loved being outside but weren’t fans of driving the motorhome and I am past camping in a tent, so we bought a caravan to use to stay at motor sport events and loved it. We found a caravan site not far from our home that we loved and that’s when the ideas started.”

“2016 had been a challenging year for us, so we were looking to make a change and eventually we just thought that we had nothing to lose and I’m so glad we did. We couldn’t have done it, though, without the guidance and expertise of everyone at Glampitect who steered us through the whole roller-coaster process of planning.”

Where possible the couple used local businesses as they set about getting established, with Berwick firm SWP making bespoke firepits and the town’s H. B. Longbones making all the made-to-measure soft furnishings.

The site, which is pet-free, has an honesty box for eggs from the farm, as well as milk and a few other Braeview-branded items.

"It’s a collection box and any over-payments are donated to St Abbs Lifeboat,” said Morag. “People have been incredibly honest.”

The new venture has seen Morag return to her roots, having grown up in the Coldingham area.

She added: “When we got married, we had guests from all over the country and they were amazed we hadn’t decided to move back to the area as it is an incredibly beautiful part of the world,” she said.