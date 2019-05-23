Caravan park plans revealed

Coldstream could soon have its own 165 pitch caravan park if plans to develop a field on the western outskirts of the town are approved.

The owner of Blackadder Caravan Park at Greenlaw, Christopher Gregg, plans to submit an application for a caravan and camping site on the Hospital Field opposite Coldstream’s health centre. The 12-13 acre site is expected to have room for 145 static caravans, 20 touring caravans and an area for camping.

There are plans for a caravan park for the field on the right.

A presentation of the proposal was made to Coldstream & District Community Council last week and Mr Gregg is holding a public consultation session on Thursday, June 20, with invited guests attending from 2-4pm and a public drop-in session from 4.30-8pm.

The Coldstream Community Action Plan was completed last year and one of the seven main objectives that local residents wanted to see developed was a caravan site for the town, which sits on the England/Scotland border and is a gateway into Scotland.

Mr Gregg intends submitting plans for the holiday park some time during July or August, hoping for an outcome by the end of the year. That would allow infrastructure work to begin early next year with the park ready to open in late summer/autumn 2020.

“We expect the park to bring around £1m a year into the community and 30 news jobs are likely to be created,” said Mr Gregg.