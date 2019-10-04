Borders tourism businesses shortlisted for Scottish Thistle Awards

Luxury self-catering accommodation within a 16th-century castle, the first Micropub in Scotland and tree climbing specialists are among the crop of businesses representing the Scottish Borders, at this year’s Scottish Thistle Awards.

A total of nine businesses and individuals will represent the region at the Regional Final, taking place at Prestonfield House Hotel in Edinburgh on Thursday 14 November 2019.

Thirlestane Castle Trust is shortlisted in the Best Self Catering Accommodation Experience, sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers.

Rutherfords Micropub is shortlisted in the Best Bar/ Pub category, while Wild Tree Adventures, based in Melrose, is shortlisted for the Best Outdoor/ Adventure Experience. It is joined in this category by Beirhope Alpacas, near Kelso.

Other shortlisted entries include Kingsmuir House, Peebles, in the Most Hospitable B&B/ Guest House category, sponsored by Abbey UK. Ride Scottish Borders and Visit Berwickshire Coast are both shortlisted in the Working Together for Tourism category and Johnstons of Elgin in Hawick is in contention for the Best Heritage Tourism Experience regional award, sponsored by Historic Environment Scotland, as well as the Best Informal Eating Experience.

The Scottish Thistle Awards, now in their 27th year, help shine the spotlight on individuals and businesses going above and beyond to create a destination and visitor experience worth talking about amongst our valuable tourism industry.

Paula Ward, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “I am delighted to see such a strong representation from the Scottish Borders in the Scottish Thistle Awards Regional Final.

“These entries show the strength and depth of the tourism industry in the region, from unique outdoor experiences, luxury accommodation and high quality food and drink to those individuals and organisations going the extra mile to put the region on the map.

“Those individuals and businesses should feel very proud to have reached the regional finals and I wish them the very best of luck.”

Rebecca Brooks, chair of the Scottish Thistle Awards industry panel, said: “Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy and touches every community, generating income, jobs and social change. The Scottish Thistle Awards is a chance to celebrate those people and businesses responsible for offering the warmest of welcomes that our country is famous for.

“On behalf of the panel, I would like to congratulate all shortlisted entrants and wish each and every one of them the very best of luck at the regional finals.”