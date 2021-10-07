Manderston House.

Mr and Mrs Hugo Palmer are in the process of taking over the running of the Manderston Estate from Lord Palmer and aim to diversify the complex in order to “breathe fresh life” into the historic buildings and also bring in a new and much needed source of income to the estate.

The plan, now endorsed by Scottish Borders Council, is to convert the current tea room, stables and Coach House to create a new events venue.

Manderston House and gardens have been open to the public for many years as a popular local tourist attraction.

The house has also been available for hire as a wedding and events venue.

A report, prepared for the applicants by Duns-based architects Richard Amos Limited, states: “The proposal is to change the use of the former grooms accommodation – now a tea room – the coach house and stalls to create a dedicated events venue, which will be a unique and significant asset to the Scottish Borders.

“Existing historic and original finishes will be preserved and where alteration is proposed the original fabric will be recorded and be left unaltered below or behind the alteration work.

“Repair work will be with like for like materials using traditional techniques, where possible and appropriate.”

The tea room will be converted into a commercial kitchen with toilets, in addition to a bridal suite.

The Coach House (and wash box) will become the main function hall and the stalls and harness room will become an area to hold a champagne reception and for

guests to mingle, whilst the function hall is being prepared between afternoon and evening.

The report adds: “It is vital that these historic buildings are given a genuine purpose, which will serve the local area and ensure they are upheld for generations to come.”

Originally built in 1790, Manderston House underwent alterations in 1870 and then was extensively remodelled by John Kinross at the beginning of the 20th century.