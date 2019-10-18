Borders photographer turns hobby into an award-winning career

Tara Grey Photography has won at the Borders Retail awards for Best Professional service Provider – for the second year in a row.

Owner Tara Grey, who has just celebrated six years in the business, has gone from strength to strength after turning her hobby into a career.

Having always been interested in photography from an early age, Tara was persuaded by friends and family to pursue her hobby and undertake a specialist course to hone her skills.

And she has never looked back.

Since then, Tara has been commissioned to capture family portraits, christenings, weddings, commercial shoots and more.

On winning the award, Tara said: “It’s absolutely amazing to win.

“I was shocked the first time, but to win it again is just fantastic.

“It’s great to get the recognition for doing what you love.”

To find out more, visit the Tara Grey Photography or on Facebook