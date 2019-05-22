Borders butchers get a taste of success

Peking and Thai were the route to awards for local butchers Foston’s Fine Meats

The Duns and Berwick butchers were delighted to have their quality products recognised at a national level in the 2019 Scottish Craft Butcher Awards.

The most recent evaluation for Ready to Cook and Barbecue products currently available in Scotland’s butcher’s shops was judged at Forth Valley College last month.

The Duns and Berwick butcher’s success came with a Gold award for their Cluster Bomb Steak Kebab and Thai Chicken Curry with a Silver award for Peking Chicken.

Scott Jarron, president of the awards organisers Scottish Craft Butchers, commented: “We run these evaluations to recognise the innovation and expertise that goes into the quality products that craft butchers make. Customers are becoming increasingly interested in sourcing the very best meat products available and our evaluation aids the customer finding all the good products out there at our specialist butchers.”

The awards, sponsored by Verstegen and Scotweigh, attracted around 230 entries from more than 40 butchers from the Inverness to the Solway Firth in a keenly contested assessment process.

Products from all across Scotland were delivered to the Stirling campus of the college where they were judged by a team of experts under the supervision of Craft Butchers chief executive Douglas Scott.

Scottish Craft Butchers is the consumer facing side of the Scottish Federation of Meat Traders. Incorporated in 1918 to represent the interests of retail butchers and since then have added promotions and competitions to their activities. Their training arm, Scottish Meat Training, delivers craft training in the sector with on average around 200 trainees being registered and undergoing training on Modern Apprenticeships schemes.