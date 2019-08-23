Borders businesses help give £1.1m boost to cultural sector

Mutually beneficial creative partnerships between local businesses and the cultural sector have been successfully created across the Boarders thanks to a pioneering funding programme managed by independent charity Arts & Business Scotland.

Celebrating two successful years since its original launch in April 2017, the Culture & Business Fund Scotland (CBFS) has enabled closer collaboration between the local business community and the cultural sector by match-funding business sponsorship of cultural projects across the South of Scotland.

The Culture & Business Fund Scotland is funded by the Scottish Government via Creative Scotland. Throughout Scotland, the programme has generated total investment of more than £1.1 million in 68 business and cultural partnerships over two years, with every £1 of CBFS monies invested generating £1.31 in business sponsorship.

David Watt, Arts & Business Scotland chief executive, said: “It’s genuinely inspiring to see a number of cultural projects in the South of Scotland region that have been made possible through the generous support of business, matched by investment from the Culture & Business Fund Scotland.

“I look forward to seeing many more successful collaborations in the years ahead. I would actively encourage any cultural organisation looking for new ways to bring their projects to life to consider opportunities for partnering with the business community – and potentially accessing match funding from the CBFS programme into the bargain.”