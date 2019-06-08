A new operator is being sought for the Blackadder Bar & Restaurant at Greenlaw.

Current owner, Chris Gregg, is looking to sell the leasehold (offers over £25,000) to focus on his other business interests.

Mr Gregg said: “With our new development plans at www.coldstreamcaravanpark.com, it is time for us to focus on our core caravan park business.

“We have asked Christie & Co to look for a new operator to take the Blackadder Bar and Restaurant forward. Ideally this would be an organisation experienced in running high quality food destinations, someone who will work with the team and work closely with us and develop the business by maintaining the high standards of food, drink and entertainment that we are used to and enjoy.

“It’s been a fun and enlightening two years. We are privileged to have had the opportunity to be involved with such a great team. Pam, Kevin, Scott, Sharon, Vicky, Andrew, Sam, Rachel and Brenda work tirelessly to deliver the highest standards of hospitality, with a welcoming smile.”

Formerly trading as a hotel, the Blackadder was recently refurbished as a 50 cover restaurant and bar, plus private dining room for 20 guests.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, and a further two bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor, none of which are currently in use but could be developed into letting or owner’s accommodation with some investment.