Berwickshire Housing Association appoint new convener

Jim McDevitt has been appointed as the new Convener of the Board of Trustees at Berwickshire Housing Association (BHA).

He takes over from Lorraine Tait who has decided to stand down after three years on the Board and serving as Convener from September 2017.

Jim, who joined the Board in 2016, has been involved in Banking for over 20 years in the Commercial Finance sector focussing on clients who have been experiencing financial difficulties.

He has also dedicated over 20 years to being a Rotarian in Duns raising almost £200,000 for many local and national causes. He is actively involved with the local theatre group, Duns Amateur Operatic Society, assisting with musical events and will also continue in his role as a Trustee at A Heart for Duns.

Commenting on his appointment Jim said: “I am very excited by the challenge of my new role and look forward to working with Chairman Helen Forsyth and the team at BHA during the year ahead.

“I am taking on this position at a time when the Association is in an extremely strong place and hope to continue the excellent work of my recent predecessors, Lorraine Tait and Andrew Watson - they will be hard acts to follow.”

BHA Chief Executive Helen Forsyth added: “The role of Convener within the Association involves being passionate about the communities in which we have a presence. Jim is highly committed to Berwickshire and is well known as an active and engaged member of the community and we are lucky that he is taking on the role. We are all very much looking forward to working with him.”

Andrew Brough, Clive Feeney and Jim Fullarton have also resigned from the Board but Andrew has joined BHA Enterprise as an independent Board member.

Joining the Board is Norrie MacPhail, a qualified builder with 25 years of experience in construction and project management before joining the RSL sector. He is currently involved in the development of mass timber construction and regenerative agriculture and comes to the board from BHA Enterprise where he will continue to sit as a trustee.