Bakery award for Lough’s

Lough’s Home Bakery in Eyemouth has been named Best Bakery in Lothian and Scottish Borders by the National Bakery Awards.

They are among the 67 county champions who are now in the running to be named as one of 13 regional winners and the ultimate best bakery in the UK.

Four generations of Lough bakers have been providing fresh bread, rolls and other goodies for Eyemouth folk for over 70 years, and Reece Lough said: “As a county winner we will be attending the National Bakery Awards Grand Final and collecting our winning certificate in person on Tuesday, June 4, at the prestigious BAFTA 195 in Central London.

“The National Bakery Awards aim to put the finest bakeries across the UK in the spotlight, showcasing just how diverse and creative the industry really is.

“We have been chosen in this week’s announcement of 67 county champions which focus on the level of quality being delivered to bakery customers every day of the week.”

The winning bakeries were selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories

“Selecting this year’s 67 county winners has been nothing short of inspiring,” says Alice Cooke, editor of Bakery Business magazine, which hosts the event.

“From micro-bakeries and innovative start-ups, to offerings that change the way the nation eats every day, this is the most eclectic and exciting industry in the world.

“It’s a privilege to help these businesses get the recognition they deserve.”