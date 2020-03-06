Award win for Lough’s Home Bakery

The entries have been weighed and measured, and Lough’s Home Bakery in Eyemouth has been named as Best Bakery in Lothian & Scottish Borders 2020 – for the second year running.

The National Bakery Awards aims to put the finest bakeries across the UK in the spotlight, showcasing just how diverse and creative the industry really is.

As a county winner the bakery will be attending the National Bakery Awards Grand Final in London and collecting the winning certificate in person and will also compete for the South of Scotland Regional award which it also won last year.

The bakery’s Reece Lough said: “It was a massive honour to win this award last year and to be recognised at such a huge event but to receive the news that the bakery has won this award for a second year in a row is absolutely fantastic!

“Real home bakeries are so hard to come by these days so we are always grateful to be awarded for such attributes.”

The regional winners will be crowned, as well as the National Bakery of the Year, at the ceremony in London later this month.