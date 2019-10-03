Award success for Eyemouth’s Left Field Kombucha

Left Field Kombucha, the Eyemouth-based company, is celebrating after being named as winners in The Scotland Food & Drink Awards 2019.

The Scotsman’s annual awards recognises the very best in Scottish food and drink, as well as the leading individuals and companies, as nominated by the public.

A judging panel of top industry experts whittled down a long list of eligible candidates across 12 distinct categories.

Left Field Kombucha won the Most Innovative New Product, a brand new category this year. This award is for new food and drink products brought to market between October 2018 and July 2019 or a product that has been improved within this time, judged on innovation, branding, popularity, and value for money.

The other finalists in the group were Holyrood Whisky Distillery, Ninefold Rum Distillery, and Birken Tree Birch Water.

Jo Easingwood Roberts, Left Field Kombucha Co-founder said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win, and by all the support we’ve received. When we heard our name called on the night we were just amazed. We are passionate about our drinks, and the teas we use, and to be recognised nationally for the work and approach we take; it is just fantastic.”

Organised by The Scotsman and in partnership with Batleys, the winners were announced at a glamorous 1920s SpeakEasy theme evening at Brewhemia in Edinburgh on the 23rd September, hosted by radio personality Grant Stott.